Suspect in 2 armed robberies arrested

A suspect in two armed robberies in Catawba and Alexander counties has been arrested.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance photos of a suspect in an armed robbery at Propst Superette on its Facebook page.

The two sheriff’s offices shared additional photos of the same suspect. Authorities say the photos reflect the suspect robbing a store in Alexander County a short time later.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Catawba sheriff’s office reported officers found and detained the suspect.

The suspect’s identity and other details on the robbery were not immediately available.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

