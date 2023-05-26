Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 20-year-old arrested after a high-speed chase in Alexander County is also facing attempted murder charges in Harnett County.

Amari Rayvon Matos is charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving with wanton disregard, possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the online Alexander County Jail inmate list.

Matos is facing two counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy for a case in Harnett County, according to the list. Harnett County sits about 20 miles from Fort Bragg. Matos is being held in the Alexander County jail on a $1.1 million bond.

The chase started shortly after Taylorsville Police Department received a notification about a license plate belonging to a stolen vehicle, Lt. Ethan Windsor said. The notification came in at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle was reported stolen from Greensboro, Windsor said.

After the notification was received, a narcotics officer followed the vehicle and waited for a patrol officer to assist, Windsor said. The car was traveling eastbound on U.S. 64. The chase began near the intersection of Millersville Road and U.S. 64, Windsor said.

The chase topped out at a speed of 130 mph, Windsor said. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle wrecked while trying to turn right onto Lippard Farm Road in Iredell County, Windsor said.

According to the police report, the vehicle was traveling around 100 mph when attempting to make the right-hand turn. The report said the vehicle crossed both lanes of Lippard Farm Road, hit a ditch and went airborne. The vehicle overturned and the driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The driver’s arm was pinned under the vehicle, Windsor said. Officers lifted the vehicle to free the driver’s arm, Windsor said. The driver was identified as Matos. Matos was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment and was released, Windsor said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office did not respond immediately to a request for information regarding the attempted murder charges. Near Fayetteville, Harnett County is around 170 miles east of Alexander County according to Google Maps.

Matos is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.