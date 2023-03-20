A man charged in the death of a 7-year-old appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.

Douglas Mason Wilson is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury. Both charges are felonies.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris. Zakylen died from a gunshot wound to the neck on April 21, 2021.

The case was continued due to a pending request for records, Assistant District Attorney Melanie Earles said. Wilson’s next court date is scheduled for May 15.

Scott Matthews is the defense attorney representing Wilson in the case.

On April 21, 2021, Zakylen was riding in a vehicle driven by his mother on Tate Boulevard when he was shot. Two other children were in the car at the time of the shooting. The other children were not injured, according to police reports.

Surveillance video released by the Hickory Police Department shortly after the shooting showed the victims’ vehicle turn onto Tate Boulevard at the 15th Street SE intersection. The suspect’s vehicle followed in the same direction.

Hickory police said Zakylen’s mother heard a woman in the other vehicle yelling at her.

The suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to the victims’ vehicle. A shot was fired from the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle continued on Tate Boulevard at a high rate of speed, according to Hickory police.

Wilson is being held in the Catawba County Jail under a combined bond of $650,000, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.