Suspect arrested in Budget Inn Express shooting investigation; police searching for two others

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting at the Budget Inn Express in Hickory. Police are searching for two more suspects.

Raheem Cordeigh Hauser, 26, was arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department on Oct. 21 and is being held in the Forsyth County Jail, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department. His bond was set at $215,000.

Olajawan Hairston, 25, is still being sought by authorities. He had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon. A fourth suspect has not been identified.

On Oct. 19, Hickory Police officers responded to a shooting at the hotel located on U.S. 70 SW, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. Officers found Christopher Scott Burton, 37, with a gunshot wound to his arm and Carlie Rene Burton, 46, with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. Both victims were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to the 900 block of U.S. 70 SW in reference to a third shooting victim. Officers responded to the location and found Marquel James Jackson, 25, with a gunshot wound to his right leg.