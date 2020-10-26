Suspect arrested in Budget Inn Express shooting investigation; police searching for two others

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting at the Budget Inn Express in Hickory. Police are searching for two more suspects.
Raheem Cordeigh Hauser, 26, was arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department on Oct. 21 and is being held in the Forsyth County Jail, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department. His bond was set at $215,000.
Olajawan Hairston, 25, is still being sought by authorities. He had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon. A fourth suspect has not been identified.
On Oct. 19, Hickory Police officers responded to a shooting at the hotel located on U.S. 70 SW, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. Officers found Christopher Scott Burton, 37, with a gunshot wound to his arm and Carlie Rene Burton, 46, with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. Both victims were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released.
About 10 minutes later, officers responded to the 900 block of U.S. 70 SW in reference to a third shooting victim. Officers responded to the location and found Marquel James Jackson, 25, with a gunshot wound to his right leg.
Police say Hairston shot Jackson while he was attempting to flee the vehicle the suspects were traveling in, the release said. Jackson was treated for his injuries and released from Frye Regional Medical Center.
Police determined that Jackson and three males went to the hotel with the intent to rob Christopher and Carlie Burton. Jackson and two of the other men walked to the victims' room while the third man remained in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Christopher Burton attempted to leave the room when the suspects entered. That was when he was shot in the arm by Hairston, the release said. Hairston then shot Carlie Burton in the chest and shot the Burtons' dog, according to the previous article.
Jackson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and received a $20,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator S. Hudson directly at 828-261-2620 or shudson@hickorync.gov.
