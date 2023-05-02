A Claremont store clerk is charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person. The person who purchased the alcohol was a homeless man who was later struck and killed along U.S. Highway 70, according to N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Raymond Lee Gentry, 63, was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along U.S. Highway 70 in Claremont around 10:30 p.m. on April 13. The crash was classified as a hit-and-run by the N.C. State Highway Patrol, according to previous Hickory Daily Record articles.

James Derrick Scott, 49, submitted to authorities a week later. He is charged with felony hit-and-run, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Dorothy Ann Sparks, 47, of Claremont, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person, according to a news release from the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Sparks was a store clerk at the Market Basket 27 located at 3262 East Main St. in Claremont.

Four days after the fatal crash, the Claremont Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol contacted the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement for assistance in the hit-and-run case, the release said.

Based on evidence at the scene, law enforcement believed the victim, identified as Gentry, was intoxicated at the time of his death and had purchased alcohol in the town of Claremont, the release said.

N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents determined that Gentry purchased three 12 packs of 12-ounce cans of malt beverages on three separate occasions within a 12-hour period, the release said.

On all three occasions, Gentry purchased the alcohol from Market Basket 27. It was determined that Gentry was intoxicated at the time of the purchases, the release said.

N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement is contacted any time there is a death investigation where alcohol may have been a contributing factor, Special Agent William Happoldt said.

N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement will submit a report documenting the investigative findings to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, the release said.

The ABC Commission may choose to sanction Market Basket 27 through a fine, suspension or revocation of the store’s ABC permits, the release said.