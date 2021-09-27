Stony Point man charged with shooting man in the leg

A Stony Point man was charged after law enforcement says he shot a second man in the leg.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a residence on Johnny Martin Lane in Stony Point where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. EMS transported the victim to Iredell Memorial Hospital and then he was flown by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said the victim was released from the hospital Monday morning.

Ricky Jarmil Wellman, 32, of Stony Point is charged with felony attempted murder, discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony possession of firearm by convicted felon, driving while license revoked, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance and failing to heed light or siren.

Investigators, according to the news release from Alexander County, said an altercation took place between Wellman and the victim at a shared residence. Wellman and the victim engaged in a physical altercation. Wellman then retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and fired several rounds from the front yard into the residence, striking the victim, the release said.