Stolen vehicle located; driver charged with theft

A Maiden man was arrested on Wednesday for stealing a vehicle and charged with multiple other offenses, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office news release.

While patrolling in eastern Lincoln County, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy J. Woodard observed a 2000 Honda Civic matching the description of a BOLO (be on the lookout) issued by Catawba County earlier in the day for a stolen vehicle, the release said.

Woodard stopped the vehicle.

The driver, Barry Lee McMahan, 27, was searched and a knife, several rounds of .380 ammunition, narcotics and a billfold belonging to another individual were removed from his clothing. A Lorcin .380 semi-automatic handgun with ammunition in the chamber was located under the driver’s seat, according to the release.

McMahan was charged with: felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin, trafficking heroin by transportation, possession of methamphetamine, and simple possession of marijuana. He was also served with a failure to appear warrant from Catawba County.

The passenger in the vehicle was not charged.

McMahan was held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $172,000 secured bond. He had a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Friday.