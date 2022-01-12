Steele pleads guilty to embezzling $15 million from Hickory company; she will be sentenced at a later date

Donna Osowitt Steele admitted Wednesday to embezzling more than $15 million from a company in Hickory where she was once CEO.

Steele pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court in Charlotte. Steele, 52, of Taylorsville will be sentenced at a later date, Judge David. S. Cayer said in court.

Cayer asked Steele if she would like to say anything to the court. “I’m very sorry,” Steele said softly as she wept. Steele’s attorney Ronald Frey said to the judge that Steele has been cooperative with investigators.

Cayer gave her a $25,000 unsecured bond and ordered that she surrender her passport. Cayer also said Steele cannot leave the Western District of North Carolina without the court’s permission.

Steele was released on bond following the court hearing, and she left the courthouse with her attorney.

Frey said Steele does not plan to comment on the case as of Wednesday and said Steele might have a statement at a later date.

The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

