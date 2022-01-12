Steele pleads guilty to embezzling $15 million from Hickory company; she will be sentenced at a later date

Donna Osowitt Steele admitted Wednesday to embezzling more than $15 million from a company in Hickory where she was once CEO.
Steele pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court in Charlotte. Steele, 52, of Taylorsville will be sentenced at a later date, Judge David. S. Cayer said in court.
Cayer asked Steele if she would like to say anything to the court. “I’m very sorry,” Steele said softly as she wept. Steele’s attorney Ronald Frey said to the judge that Steele has been cooperative with investigators.
Cayer gave her a $25,000 unsecured bond and ordered that she surrender her passport. Cayer also said Steele cannot leave the Western District of North Carolina without the court’s permission.
Steele was released on bond following the court hearing, and she left the courthouse with her attorney.
Frey said Steele does not plan to comment on the case as of Wednesday and said Steele might have a statement at a later date.
The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Steele worked at TIGRA USA in Hickory from 1999 to January 2020. She worked in the shipping department and was promoted over the next 20 years to various positions within the company, including chief executive officer, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Steele embezzled the money from at least 2013 to January 2020 when she was fired from the company. From at least 2013 to January 2020 while serving as vice president and later as CEO, Steele used her position to embezzle funds from TIGRA in a number of ways, including through fraudulent company credit card purchases, company checks, Quickbooks transactions and wire transfers, according to the news release.
Steele used company credit cards to pay for $6 million in personal expenditures, including high-end retail store purchases, luxury hotel accommodations, event ticket purchases, expensive jewelry, family weddings and purchases related to Opulence by Steele, a luxury clothing and boutique company the defendant founded in 2013, the news release stated.
In addition to the credit card purchases, Steele admitted to issuing and causing to be issued to herself approximately 98 checks totaling more than $2.8 million from TIGRA’s bank accounts, which Steele deposited into her personal bank account. Steele also caused 127 fraudulent and unauthorized wire transfers to be executed as Quickbooks transactions, transferring more than $4.7 million from TIGRA’s bank accounts to her personal bank account.
During the same time period, Steele executed at least 117 fraudulent and unauthorized bank wires, totaling more than $2.2 million, from TIGRA’s bank accounts to Steele’s personal bank account, which she then used for her personal benefit, including to fund a personal real estate closing, according to the news release.
As a result of Steele’s embezzlement, TIGRA USA experienced several difficulties, including vendors withholding products from the company for non-payment or late payments, customers complaining about being placed on credit holds, notwithstanding timely payments of their bills, employees having their company credit cards declined when they were trying to use them for legitimate business expenses, employees not being paid on time and employees having their insurance canceled without warning.
Steele admitted that, in an effort to hide the fraudulent scheme, she limited communications and interactions between the employees and owners for TIGRA and monitored communications that did occur, she convinced employees that company owners should be feared, and lied to employees about the true nature of TIGRA’s financial trouble, according to the news release.
It was said in court that TIGRA is looking for more than $16 million in restitution.
Assistant United States Attorney Maria Vento of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, is prosecuting the case.