A Statesville man has been charged after leading Taylorsville officers on a chase that topped speeds of 140 mph on Sunday.

Miguel Angel Arriaga, 31, is charged with one felony count each of fleeing to elude arrest and possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Arriaga refused to stop for officers who attempted to stop his motorcycle for not having a license plate, according to the police report. The chase began on Adams Pond Lane in Alexander County and continued onto U.S. Highway 90 and U.S. Highway 64, according to the police report.

State troopers were initially part of the pursuit but broke off early on to defer to Taylorsville officers.

The chase exceeded 140 mph at one point and Arriaga weaved through traffic, passing other vehicles on the centerline and on the shoulder, according to the police report.

Arriaga was ultimately taken into custody at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Smith Farm Road after he went off the road. An Alexander County deputy took Arriaga to jail, according to the report.

A Taylorsville officer found “a dollar bill that contained white powder” when he searched Arriaga’s backpack, according to the report.