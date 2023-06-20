A Statesville man has been charged after leading Taylorsville officers on a chase that topped speeds of 140 mph on Sunday.
Miguel Angel Arriaga, 31, is charged with one felony count each of fleeing to elude arrest and possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.
Arriaga refused to stop for officers who attempted to stop his motorcycle for not having a license plate, according to the police report. The chase began on Adams Pond Lane in Alexander County and continued onto U.S. Highway 90 and U.S. Highway 64, according to the police report.
State troopers were initially part of the pursuit but broke off early on to defer to Taylorsville officers.
The chase exceeded 140 mph at one point and Arriaga weaved through traffic, passing other vehicles on the centerline and on the shoulder, according to the police report.
- See the video of IHOP fight in Hickory; man who recorded altercation shares his thoughts
- Lenoir police release names of officer, deceased woman in Tuesday shooting
- 'Basketball has never let me down': Newton-Conover alum Chyna Cornwell makes her mark at Rutgers
- LEAVING A LEGACY: Former Hickory coach, Lenoir-Rhyne football player Elder made a lasting impact
- Suspect wanted in Iredell, Alexander led Burke deputies on chase
- Mead now served in Hickory. Owner: It's nothing like you've ever had before
- Conover man gets 3 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from employer
- Hickory home to rock concerts, City Walk Stroll over weekend
- Drugs, guns, cash seized in Bethlehem, 5 arrested
- Hickory woman who lost feet to disease gets new shoes, cane, cheeseburger
- Hickory City Council to hold public hearing on annexation for 210-unit housing project
- State-title-winning Hickory coach dead at 77; Elder was Long View councilman
- Man charged with beating roommate to death at Statesville assisted living center
- The ultra-wealthy should pay fair share of taxes, Hickory writer says
- Do you have to yield for a funeral procession in North Carolina? What the law says
Arriaga was ultimately taken into custody at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Smith Farm Road after he went off the road. An Alexander County deputy took Arriaga to jail, according to the report.
A Taylorsville officer found “a dollar bill that contained white powder” when he searched Arriaga’s backpack, according to the report.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.