Stanly County man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 Hickory shooting death

A Stanly County man pleaded guilty in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday to shooting and killing a Granite Falls man in 2017.

Thomas Alexander Seabrooks, 36, of Stanfield, was originally charged with murder in the death of Michael Bryan Gardner, who was 27 when he died. On Thursday, Seabrooks pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to serve 64 to 89 months in prison. The sentence was handed down during Catawba County Superior Court.

Gardner’s grandparents, parents and other family members were present for the plea and sentencing. Gardner’s mother watched from a private room with Gardner’s twin brother. Gardner’s grandfather, Richard Gardner, read a letter to Superior Court Judge Alan Z. Thornburg.

“I would like to say some words on Bryan’s behalf, since he isn’t with us any longer,” Richard Gardner said while choking back tears. “(Seabrooks) admitted he shot and killed my grandson, four years and 278 days ago.”

Richard Gardner said that during the time since the shooting, his entire family has remained devastated, while Seabrooks has been free and making a family. Seabrooks has two children, a 12-year-old and a 2-year-old.

“Bryan does not have that opportunity,” Richard Gardner said. “This altercation and shooting was premeditated, in my opinion. There should be no leniency for the accused at this time or anytime in the future.”

Special Deputy Attorney General Jocelyn Wright said Seabrooks shot Gardner five times during an altercation on Nov. 6, 2017, at a residence on the 900 block of Main Avenue SW near the Bourbon Street Club in Hickory.

Wright said Seabrooks was at the residence visiting his ex-girlfriend. Gardner was also at the residence visiting a family member of the woman. Wright said Gardner had romantic feelings for the former girlfriend of Seabrooks.

Wright said Seabrooks went out to his truck to retrieve his gun. She said as Seabrooks headed back into the residence, Gardner came outside and bumped into Seabrooks’ shoulder prompting a heated argument.

Defense attorney Lisa Dubs, who represented Seabrooks in the case, said Seabrooks felt his life was in danger during the argument, which led to Gardner being shot. Dubs said Gardner pushed Seabrooks into the front of his truck, while Seabrooks had his back turned. When Seabrooks hit the car, he received a cut on his forehead. Dubs said Seabrooks may have caused the cut with a set of keys he was holding.

Wright said the cut on Seabrooks’ forehead was the only injury he sustained during the altercation.

Wright said the verbal altercation turned physical at one point. She said a witness described it as a scuffle. She said the events were captured on surveillance video by a camera at the United Beverages of North Carolina. Wright said Seabrooks fired five shots after the physical altercation had ended.

Wright said Gardner was shot five times in the chest. She said four of the shots went straight into his chest. One bullet struck the top of his chest and lodged in his armpit, she said.

“(Seabrooks) did and still does believe he was defending himself,” Dubs said.