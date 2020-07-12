Stabbing in Newton sends one man to hospital
Stabbing in Newton sends one man to hospital

Taji Shareef Haqq

A man was stabbed during an argument at Stove Drive in Newton late Saturday night, law officers say.

The male was stabbed in the abdomen. He is in serious but stable condition at Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Taji Shareef Haqq, 39, of Newton was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. He was given a $50,000 bond.

