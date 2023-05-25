Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A South Caldwell High School chorus teacher has been arrested on an embezzlement charge in connection to a report of money taken from a booster club account, according to law enforcement officials.

Justin Curtis Johnson is charged with embezzlement of less than $100,000, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Barlowe said.

Caldwell County Schools Public Information Officer Libby Brown said Johnson was suspended with pay on Tuesday. Johnson had been the chorus teacher at the high school since 2018, Brown said.

Barlowe said the case was reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. The money was reported to have been taken from the South Caldwell choral booster account, Barlowe said.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating to determine an exact amount of money taken, Barlowe said. He added that the total is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

Johnson was arrested on Wednesday in Lenoir, Barlowe said.

Brown said the district is working closely with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Caldwell County Schools Board of Education called an emergency meeting for noon on Thursday citing personnel matters.

Johnson is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.