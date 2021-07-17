Son of man charged in Caldwell shooting says his father acted in self-defense

The son of a man charged in a Lenoir shooting says his father acted in self-defense.

Cyle Emke is the 27-year-old son of Chad Emke, a Taylorsville man charged with shooting a Lenoir man outside the Caldwell County Courthouse on July 12. The man shot outside the courthouse was Travis Webb.

Cyle Emke said his dad told him Webb was with another man, and the two men were hitting the windows of Emke’s vehicle while it was parked outside the courthouse on Monday. Chad Emke was in the vehicle with his 10-year-old son, Cyle Emke said.

“My dad saw the other guy come around to the door where his son was at,” Cyle Emke said. “That’s when my dad shot Travis, and the other guy took off running.”

Chad Emke was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. His bond was set at $500,000. Cyle Emke said he and his family are working with lawyers to have the bond reduced.

Chad Emke was also charged with child endangerment. “They (the Lenoir Police Department) gave him charges of endangering a child, but he defended him (the 10-year-old),” Cyle Emke said.