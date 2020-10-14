Son charged with shooting, killing mother in Alexander County

Alexander County deputies arrested a man and charged him with the murder of his mother Wednesday.

Christopher Lee Brown, 36, of Taylorsville is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Alexander County Detention Center, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

Brown had a firearm in his possession when he was taken into custody. The shooting occurred as a result of a domestic dispute, according to the release.

Brown's mother died Wednesday morning. She had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and arm, the release said.

The shooting occurred around 8:47 a.m. at a residence off of Harbert Mountain Road, a dead-end road that connects with Mount Olive Church Road in Alexander County. The road is about 5 miles from Sugar Loaf Elementary School.

Officers responded to the residence and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported by EMS workers to a designated helicopter landing zone off of Seth Deal Lane but was pronounced dead by EMS personnel before arriving at the landing zone, the release said.