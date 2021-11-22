Slain Lenoir-Rhyne student remembered as outgoing, artistic, his life was honored Monday at the university

“I didn’t believe it honestly. One of my teammates had called me because I wasn’t here. I was at a different campus. But he told me before the game,” Washington said. “I didn’t really believe it. So, I have just been in shock, but today it has really started to hit me and is just all coming in at once. It is kind of hard to deal with, honestly.”

Washington said he was stunned that someone would have felt the need to take Alexander’s life.

“I just don’t see what could have been that serious for anyone to take his life. He was just a kid,” Washington said. “He wouldn’t present any danger to anybody. He was just a really nice person. I don’t see why it had to result to that.”

Lenoir-Rhyne football player Ian Brinson was saddened by the loss of Alexander. Brinson would sometimes line up beside Alexander during practice.

“Anytime you lose a teammate, for any reason, it really is like losing a brother or family member,” Brinson said. “We are just focused on Omari. It was unfortunate what happened. We don’t really know all the details, but it doesn’t really matter. We lost a teammate, a brother and that is just really heartbreaking.”