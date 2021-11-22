Slain Lenoir-Rhyne student remembered as outgoing, artistic, his life was honored Monday at the university

Omari Drovon Alexander was described as an outgoing young man that loved making people laugh.
Alexander a 19-year-old sophomore football player at Lenoir-Rhyne University, was found dead early Saturday at Civitan Court Apartments by Hickory Police. He was shot multiple times, police said, and found sitting in the driver's seat of his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with the engine running.
Alexander’s family, the football team and others from the Lenoir-Rhyne community gathered in P.E. Monroe Auditorium for a memorial service Monday morning.
J’Trell Washington was a friend of Alexander. They went to Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte and played football together but weren’t close until they both joined the Lenoir-Rhyne team. Their friendship had really started to grow during the pandemic, since Washington would often give Alexander rides to team workouts.
Alexander shared his interest in drawing with Washington.
“He was really talented. I didn’t even know he was an artist for real, but just this year he started drawing. He wanted to be a drawing artist, doing tattoos and stuff like that,” Washington said. “He used to doodle. He had a whole journal he used to share and go over. Anytime we had lunch or dinner, he would show me what he was working on.”
Alexander was someone who was always smiling, joking around with his friends and full of positive energy, Washington said.
“I didn’t believe it honestly. One of my teammates had called me because I wasn’t here. I was at a different campus. But he told me before the game,” Washington said. “I didn’t really believe it. So, I have just been in shock, but today it has really started to hit me and is just all coming in at once. It is kind of hard to deal with, honestly.”
Washington said he was stunned that someone would have felt the need to take Alexander’s life.
“I just don’t see what could have been that serious for anyone to take his life. He was just a kid,” Washington said. “He wouldn’t present any danger to anybody. He was just a really nice person. I don’t see why it had to result to that.”
Lenoir-Rhyne football player Ian Brinson was saddened by the loss of Alexander. Brinson would sometimes line up beside Alexander during practice.
“Anytime you lose a teammate, for any reason, it really is like losing a brother or family member,” Brinson said. “We are just focused on Omari. It was unfortunate what happened. We don’t really know all the details, but it doesn’t really matter. We lost a teammate, a brother and that is just really heartbreaking.”
Jacob Fisher, student manager for the football team, described Alexander as someone who was laid back and cool. “It hit me a little hard, because I knew him as a friend,” Fisher said. “He always got me pumped up for the games.”
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said his condolences go out to Alexander's family and the university and the death of Alexander is being fully investigated.
Police: We have good leads
Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said officers have good leads in the investigation and are hopeful they will soon make an arrest.
Young added that Alexander did not live at the apartment building where he was found. Young said Alexander was there visiting a friend.
“If anyone has any information, please reach out to us,” Young said.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator David Moore directly at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.
Young said police do not believe there is any danger to the Hickory community based on information they have gathered.
Reporter Kristen Hart contributed to this story.