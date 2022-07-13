 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sixth suspect charged in shooting death of Hickory man

  • Updated
  • 0

A sixth suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn.

The 17-year-old boy was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department on Monday, Hickory police said in a news release.

The 17-year-old is one of five male teens who have been charged with murder in Blackburn’s death. Aunshae Conley, 21, was also arrested and charged with murder in Blackburn’s death on July 1.

Blackburn was 35 at the time of his death. He was found dead at apartments on First Street Southwest in Hickory on June 13, after Hickory police were called to the scene of a shooting.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert