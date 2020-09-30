Six face felony charges in Alexander County

Six people face felony charges in Alexander County including two Alexander Correctional inmates, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Andrew Welch, 33, currently incarcerated in the N.C. Department of Corrections, was charged on Sept. 21 with possession of a weapon by a prisoner, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and habitual felon. His bond was set at $100,000.

Douglas Martin Patrick, 23, currently incarcerated in the N.C. Department of Corrections, was charged on Sept. 21 with habitual felon and possession of a phone by an inmate. His bond was set at $50,000.

Amanda Nicole Childers, 41, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged on Sept. 24 with felony possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Payton Rose Schwantes, 24, of Stony Point, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with perjury. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Mickel Wayne Sartin, 46, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny. His bond was set at $20,000.

Alisa Marie Moretz, 29, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Her bond was set at $10,000.