 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six face felony charges in Alexander County
0 comments
alert top story
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Six face felony charges in Alexander County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Six people face felony charges in Alexander County including two Alexander Correctional inmates, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Andrew Welch, 33, currently incarcerated in the N.C. Department of Corrections, was charged on Sept. 21 with possession of a weapon by a prisoner, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and habitual felon. His bond was set at $100,000.

Douglas Martin Patrick, 23, currently incarcerated in the N.C. Department of Corrections, was charged on Sept. 21 with habitual felon and possession of a phone by an inmate. His bond was set at $50,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amanda Nicole Childers, 41, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged on Sept. 24 with felony possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Payton Rose Schwantes, 24, of Stony Point, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with perjury. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Mickel Wayne Sartin, 46, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny. His bond was set at $20,000.

Alisa Marie Moretz, 29, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Her bond was set at $10,000.

+5 
Mark Welch.png

Mark Welch
+5 
Douglas Patrick.png

Douglas Patrick
+5 
Amanda Childers.png

Amanda Childers
+5 
Payton Schwantes.png

Payton Schwantes
+5 
Mickel Sartin.png

Mickel Sartin
+5 
Alisa Moretz.png

Alisa Moretz
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert