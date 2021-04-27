Six arrested in Alexander County on various charges

Six people were arrested in Alexander County this month on a variety of felony charges including assault, breaking and entering and drug charges, according to a press release from Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Hermon Deweiricol Chambers, 39, of Hiddenite was arrested on April 13 and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, operating a vehicle with no insurance and two counts of resisting public officer. His bond was set at $25,000.

Christopher James Sturgill, 21, of Hiddenite was arrested on April 18 and charged with felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was also served with an outstanding fail to appear order for arrest. His bond was set at $50,000.

Jason Elliot-Daniels Koscheck, 41, of Hickory was arrested on April 20 and charged with possession of a firearm by felon. His bond was set at $10,000.

John Paul Bryant, 40, of Granite Falls was arrested on April 21 and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and two counts of resisting arrest. He was also served with felony breaking and entering and motor vehicle theft warrants from Caldwell County. His bond was set at $180,000.