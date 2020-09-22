Six arrested in Alexander County; charges include assault, concealed weapon and driving without license

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman issued a press release listing six people who face charges.

Vaughn Paul Mitchell III, 29, of Maiden, was arrested and charged on Aug. 31 with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $5,000 secured.

Dawson Vance Mitchell, 21, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged on Sept. 1 with possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,000 secured.

Jennifer Lee Haun, 40, of Hiddenite, was arrested and charged on Sept. 10 with felony possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Her bond was set at $20,000 secured.

Darvis James Stacy, 32, of Hickory, was arrested and charged on Sept. 17 with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Dallas Allen Hatcher, 24, of Granite Falls, was arrested and charged on Sept. 18 with possession of stolen property, possession of a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $4,500 secured.

Allen Jennings Campbell, 31, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged on Sept. 18 with felony probation violation. His bond was set at $15,000 secured.