Show highlighting Zahra Baker case premiers Sunday; see the trailer here

Zahra Baker’s tragic story has been told many times and in various formats. On Sunday night, an HLN true crime series “Lies, Crimes and Video” will premiere a new episode highlighting the case titled “Nightmare Stepmom.”
On Oct. 9, 2010, 10-year-old Zahra Baker was reported missing by her father Adam Baker. They were living in Hickory at the time. Police investigators eventually discovered remains of her body at different locations in Caldwell County, according to previous HDR articles.
Zahra’s stepmother Elisa Baker pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced on Sept. 15, 2011, to serve a minimum of 14 years and 9 months and a maximum of 18 years and 6 months in prison.
Former Hickory Daily Record reporter Richard Gould was interviewed for the HLN show. He will be telling the story from his perspective and relating what he learned as he followed the events of the case.
“It’s the biggest story of my career,” Gould said.
Gould reported on the case from the day police found out Zahra was missing. He regularly worked with former reporter Sarah Newell Williamson covering the case.
“It was one of the more complicated cases anyone in the state had seen,” he said.
Gould said he interviewed for the show in October of last year. A cameraman and makeup artist met him at the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus in Hickory.
He was asked about the first day of the case and what he felt at the time. “It’s an incredibly sad story and how do you deal with that? I hadn’t really expected them to get into the humanity of it from my perspective. As a reporter, I can feel all kinds of things, but that’s not going in the story.”
As Gould reported on the case in 2010, he said his own daughter was 10 years old. “Every time I see Zahra, I see my daughter. It’s very personal,” he said.
Former Catawba County District Attorney Jay Gaither, former Hickory police investigator Bobby Falowski and many others who were involved in the case will also be featured on the show.
The episode will premiere at 10 p.m. on Sunday on HLN, according to the CNN website.