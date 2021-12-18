Show highlighting Zahra Baker case premiers Sunday; see the trailer here

Gould said he interviewed for the show in October of last year. A cameraman and makeup artist met him at the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus in Hickory.

He was asked about the first day of the case and what he felt at the time. “It’s an incredibly sad story and how do you deal with that? I hadn’t really expected them to get into the humanity of it from my perspective. As a reporter, I can feel all kinds of things, but that’s not going in the story.”

As Gould reported on the case in 2010, he said his own daughter was 10 years old. “Every time I see Zahra, I see my daughter. It’s very personal,” he said.

Former Catawba County District Attorney Jay Gaither, former Hickory police investigator Bobby Falowski and many others who were involved in the case will also be featured on the show.

The episode will premiere at 10 p.m. on Sunday on HLN, according to the CNN website.

