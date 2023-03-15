Gunshots were fired into a home during a party in Denver in the early morning hours on Monday, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, the release said. The home is possibly an Airbnb rental, according to the release.

When officers arrived, two women remained on the scene, the release said. The women said most of the people attending the party fled through the back door and left the party after the shooting stopped.

Officers saw bullet holes in the windows on either side of the front door and other parts of the structure, along with shots fired into the second floor of the home, the release said. A number of shell casings were discovered in the driveway, the release said.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.