Shots fired at Hickory apartment complex; women on scene say brother was shot, killed

Hickory police responded to a shooting at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments in Hickory.

Law enforcement officers were called out to a shooting at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on Second Street SW on Monday around 1:30 p.m.

Hickory police would not confirm if anyone was shot, but what appeared to be a body was loaded into a black Dodge van by law officers.

Pinkie Sims was at the scene. She said it was her brother that was shot and killed.

She was one of several family members at the scene. Sims and Evelyn McRae, also a sister of the victim, said they heard multiple gunshots at the apartment complex.

A section of the road and part of the apartment complex was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

The Hickory Police Department and deputies with Catawba County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

