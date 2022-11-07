 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting victim in stable condition; no more updates on weekend shootings as of Monday

Hickory police secure a vehicle involved in a shooting on Third Avenue Southeast on Saturday morning. Police provided no additional updates about the shooting Monday and did not have additional information about another Saturday shooting on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard which left one man dead and another injured. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A 42-year-old man who was shot on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard early Saturday was still in stable condition Monday morning, Hickory police Capt. Jeff Young said.

Eric Rhynhart was wounded when one or more people shot into his vehicle early Saturday. A second occupant of the vehicle, 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart, was killed.

The shooting on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard was one of two shootings in Hickory on Saturday. The second took place on Third Avenue Southeast later on Saturday morning and involved shots fired into at least two vehicles.

Police did not provide any additional updates on either shooting Monday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

