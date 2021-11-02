Shooting update: Baby stable after dad shot mom, child, himself

A baby injured in a shooting in Lenoir is in stable condition and recovering, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.

Around noon Monday, Anthony Maurice Stevenson Jr., 24, went to the home of Shantel Leighann Harper, 21, and their infant child at the 500 block of Northwest Willow Street. Stevenson and Harper had an argument, and Stevenson shot Harper, police said. He then shot the baby and himself, police said.

Lenoir police officers were called to the home and found the two adults and the infant with gunshot wounds, police said. Officers performed lifesaving first aid, and the three were taken to a local hospital.

Stevenson and Harper later died at Caldwell UNC Health Care.

The infant was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and is recovering at a Charlotte hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 828-757-2104.