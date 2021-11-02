 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting update: Baby stable after dad shot mom, child, himself
0 Comments
breaking featured
SHOOTING IN LENOIR

Shooting update: Baby stable after dad shot mom, child, himself

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
110221-hdr-news-shooting-p2

A Lenoir police investigator collects evidence at the scene of a shooting that left two dead and injured an infant.

 Robert Reed

A baby injured in a shooting in Lenoir is in stable condition and recovering, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.

Around noon Monday, Anthony Maurice Stevenson Jr., 24, went to the home of Shantel Leighann Harper, 21, and their infant child at the 500 block of Northwest Willow Street. Stevenson and Harper had an argument, and Stevenson shot Harper, police said. He then shot the baby and himself, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lenoir police officers were called to the home and found the two adults and the infant with gunshot wounds, police said. Officers performed lifesaving first aid, and the three were taken to a local hospital.

Stevenson and Harper later died at Caldwell UNC Health Care.

The infant was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and is recovering at a Charlotte hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 828-757-2104.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whale sharks have teeth on their eyeballs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert