Shooting reported at Pelican's Snoballs in Hickory

Police say at least one person was shot at Pelican’s Snoballs on U.S. Highway 321 in Northwest Hickory on Wednesday night.
Investigators with the Hickory Police Department were on the scene around 10:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. The Hickory Daily Record will provide more details as they become available.
