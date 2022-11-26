Shooting outside Dollar General leaves 1 critically injured, 1 in custody in Catawba on Saturday

One man is in critical condition and one man is in police custody following a shooting at the Dollar General store on Oxford School Road on Saturday.

Dimario Juwughn Coulter has been arrested and charged, Town of Catawba Police Chief Brian D. Bixby said in a news release.

The release did not list the charge Coulter faces.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument in the store’s parking lot, Bixby said in the release.

Officers with Catawba police and the Catawba County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Law enforcement officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. That person was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

No name was provided in the release.

The Catawba Police Department is still investigating the confrontation and shooting.