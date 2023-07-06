A Lenoir police officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding woman in June will not face charges, District Attorney Scott Reilly said Thursday.

Reilly said he decided not to charge Sgt. Brandon Mcleod after meeting with State Bureau of Investigation personnel who investigated the shooting and reviewing bodycam footage and interviews with witnesses.

Reilly added that he informed the department about the decision.

On June 13, Mcleod fatally shot 46-year-old Shellabell Tester at a home on Starcross Road.

The department said Tester refused multiple orders from officers to drop the knives she was holding. An officer used a Taser against Tester, who then got back up and was shot after she charged at officers with a knife, according to the department.

Mcleod was placed on administrative leave and the department said they were conducting an internal investigation into the shooting. The department had not responded to an email requesting comment on the matter as of 11 a.m. Thursday.