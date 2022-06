One person is dead and another seriously injured following a shooting at home near St. Stephens Elementary School.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call of a breaking and entering around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Inside the home, the deputies found two people shot, Turk said. One person was dead. Another was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Turk added that one person has been arrested in the case and charges are pending.