Shooter pleads guilty to 3 counts of murder in 2017 slayings outside McCroskey's pub in Hickory

Greydon Hansen, 28, of Hickory will spend at least 64 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of murder Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.

Hansen is one of the two men charged in the shooting deaths of Quajuae Kennedy, Cody Bouphavong and Justin Aiken on April 7, 2017 outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory.

Hansen also pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Co-defendant Dontray Tyrell Cumberlander, 26, of Hickory is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

