Sherrills Ford man charged with sex crimes in Mooresville is also a suspect in Catawba County

A Sherrills Ford man charged with sex crimes in Iredell County is a suspect in similar cases in Catawba County.

The Mooresville Police Department announced Wednesday that Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, is charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count of forcible second-degree sex offense. He was issued a $600,000 secured bond.

In a Facebook post, police said they received a report from a woman who said she got in touch with Shinn online.

When they met in person, Shinn drove the woman to a parking lot near Lake Norman where he assaulted her and then left her in the parking lot without her phone, according to the police.

Police in Mooresville said Shinn may be linked to sex crimes across a wide area, from locations in the region all the way to California.

Catawba County is also on that list, Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk confirmed.

“We have existing cases we have where Shinn is already listed as a suspect,” Turk said, adding: “We are continuing to investigate our existing cases. We have also spoken with at least one other person who is now reporting an incident involving Shinn.”

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the office had not announced any charges against Shinn in Catawba County.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

