Sheriff's office: Shooting at event center likely not planned

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is providing additional details into the ongoing investigation of a shooting death at The Stump Event Center on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Capt. Aaron Turk said initial information indicated 34-year-old Conover resident Jordan Ramseur opened fire on a group of people outside the event center. One person was shot in the leg but the injuries did not threaten the person's life.

Ramseur himself was shot and killed by someone in the parking lot.

Turk said Friday none of the additional information investigators have been able to gather from witnesses indicated Ramseur planned the shooting.

“We don’t have anyone alleging any premeditation, and we don’t have any evidence that would speak to that either,” Turk said.

Turk said witnesses told investigators Ramseur went to get a gun from his car after a fight Ramseur was involved in was broken up outside the venue.

Turk said it would likely take at least another week before investigators would be ready to turn over findings to District Attorney Scott Reilly.

