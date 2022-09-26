 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's office searching for man wanted in Claremont shooting

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect connected to a shooting in Claremont.

Orlando Rhinehardt said his neighbor shot out the glass in his sliding door Sunday night. 

Charles Donte Farley is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling, Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said. The charges are connected to a shooting that occurred at a residence on Sherlock Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Turk said.

Farley is to be considered armed and dangerous, Turk said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-5241.

Orlando Rhinehardt, 54, of Claremont, lives at the home where he said the shooting took place. Rhinehardt said he heard someone banging on his sliding glass door Sunday night. When he went to answer the door he saw Farley, he said. Rhinehardt said Farley is his neighbor.

“He said I cussed out his kids, but I never seen them, all day long,” Rhinehardt said. “It was just uncalled for. We’re supposed to be friends.”

A hole in a window at the scene of a shooting in Claremont Sunday night. A resident of the house says the hole is from a bullet. 

Rhinehardt accused Farley of pulling a gun and firing approximately six shots at the house. The home had holes in two windows, which Rhinehardt said were from the bullets. Glass from the sliding door was shattered and scattered along the front porch and on the floor inside the home.

Turk said several shots were reported to investigators. The sheriff’s office was able to confirm one shot during the crime scene investigation, Turk said. No one was injured.

