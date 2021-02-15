Sheriff's office: Man killed in event center shooting fired gun at other patrons

A Conover man who was killed at The Stump Event Center on Sunday fired on a group of people before he was shot, according to initial information gathered by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Olajuwon Ramseur, 34, was pronounced dead from his wounds at the venue. Law officers were called to the scene of the shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

“We can’t say definitively which shot was fired first,” said Capt. Aaron Turk of the sheriff's office. “What the evidence does suggest though is that Ramseur was shooting towards a grouping of people at the front of the establishment and during that time a patron who was in the parking lot shot and ultimately killed Ramseur.”

Ramseur appears to have shot one person in the leg. The injured person was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Ramseur was previously convicted of inciting to riot and was declared a habitual felon in 2013.

The charges were connected to an April 2012 shooting at a Hickory gas station. The shooting was believed to have arisen from a disagreement at the La Rumba nightclub, according to Record reporting from that time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Turk said the sheriff’s office is working with the State Bureau of Investigation in the ongoing investigation.