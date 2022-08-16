 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's office: Man arrested after he had children hide narcotics in their pockets

  Updated
081822-hdr-news-linebarger-p1

Drugs and a firearm that deputies confiscated during a traffic stop, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

 Courtesy of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office

A Newton man faces drug and child abuse charges after law officers say he instructed children to hide drugs in their pockets and conceal a firearm by sitting on it.

Alvin Juanwon Linebarger, 36, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are the result of a traffic stop on Monday on N.C. Highway 70-A by members of the sheriff’s office.

Linebarger was in the vehicle along with three children. The oldest of the children was 10, the release said.

During this traffic stop, the investigator discovered that Linebarger instructed the minor children to conceal bags of narcotics in their pockets and to sit on a firearm that Linebarger was illegally possessing, the release stated.

Linebarger received a $141,000 bond.

ALVIN JUANWON LINEBARGER.gif

Alvin Juanwon Linebarger
