Sheriff's office, Hickory police continue shooting investigations

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is following leads into a shooting that occurred earlier this week on 28th Street NE but has not yet released the names of any suspects.
Capt. Aaron Turk said investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the home where a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest.
The shooting victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was still in critical condition as of Friday morning. A second victim, described as an 18-year-old man, also suffered injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Turk declined to release the names of the individuals.
While the sheriff’s office is pursuing leads in the 28th Street shooting, they are not having similar luck with another shooting that took place at Samanthas Wells Lane in Newton on Wednesday.
Turk said the victim in that shooting did not provide much information. The victim’s name has not been disclosed.
“So that case is kind of at a standstill, although we haven’t closed it yet,” Turk said.
He said the sheriff’s office found out about the Newton shooting after the victim turned up with what they believed was a gunshot wound but turned out to be an injury from windshield glass broken by the gunfire.
In addition to those shootings, the Hickory Police Department is investigating a third shooting from this week in which a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Cubbard Express on 16th Street NE.
The department had not released any information on suspects as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Turk said the three shootings did not appear to be related.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
