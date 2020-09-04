Sheriff's office, Hickory police continue shooting investigations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is following leads into a shooting that occurred earlier this week on 28th Street NE but has not yet released the names of any suspects.

Capt. Aaron Turk said investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the home where a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest.

The shooting victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was still in critical condition as of Friday morning. A second victim, described as an 18-year-old man, also suffered injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Turk declined to release the names of the individuals.

While the sheriff’s office is pursuing leads in the 28th Street shooting, they are not having similar luck with another shooting that took place at Samanthas Wells Lane in Newton on Wednesday.

Turk said the victim in that shooting did not provide much information. The victim’s name has not been disclosed.

“So that case is kind of at a standstill, although we haven’t closed it yet,” Turk said.