A deputy was struck by a car along N.C. Highway 73 in Lincoln County on Monday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deputy was traveling N.C. Highway 73 in Denver when he came upon two females fighting in the middle of the road. One of the females got into a vehicle and sped away. The vehicle hit the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was struck near the intersection of N.C. Highway 73 and N.C. Highway 16, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the deputy and the suspect were not included in the release on Tuesday morning.