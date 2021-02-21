 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Two students contacted by chat-room predators attempting to exploit them
Sheriff: Two students contacted by chat-room predators attempting to exploit them

Two Catawba County students were contacted on the internet by people who desired to exploit them, according to a social media post from Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Both students were contacted on their Chromebooks via chat rooms associated with internet-based gaming sites, according to the post. The students received a link inviting them to a Zoom meeting where the predators attempted to solicit inappropriate images and videos.

The sheriff’s office is working with Catawba County Schools to investigate the episodes and “to minimize the potential for further targeting of students,” the post stated.

The post advises parents to monitor their child’s online activities when using Chromebooks, home computers, laptop computers, cell phones or other devices.

“Should your child be contacted via the internet by someone they do not know, please instruct them not to respond to that person or start any dialogues with the individual,” the post stated.

The post also encouraged parents and students to notify a school administrator or their school resource officer if they are contacted by a stranger.

