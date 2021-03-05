Sheriff: Secret camera used at Walmart; man faces more peeping charges

A Taylorsville man is facing additional peeping charges after authorities found more secret videos, many of which were taken at the Walmart in Taylorsville.
Michael Justin Childers, 32, was originally charged with felony peeping in December 2020 after a camera was found in the staff bathroom at Wittenburg Elementary School. Childers was a school custodian.
Now, Childers is facing 55 felony counts of secret peeping, 55 counts of felony secret peeping material and nine felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to the release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
These new charges relate to videos secretly taken at the Walmart during the period Childers worked there from 2016 to 2019.
Childers was issued a $1.25 million secured bond on those new charges.
Sheriff Chris Bowman said Friday morning he would soon be bringing eight or nine additional charges related to the camera planted in the school staff bathroom.
He said there are no signs Childers took any images or footage of children at the school.
Bowman explained the indecent liberties charges were brought because some of the peeping victims were minors and not because Childers is believed to have had sexual activity with minors.
The sheriff’s office is in the process of finding and notifying people who were filmed.
He said it appears now that only one camera was used in the Walmart. Investigators are still working to figure out where the camera was placed.
“We’re still trying to determine exactly but it was on some object that was movable,” Bowman said. “I mean something like maybe a … a shopping cart, a broom. We’re not sure yet but it was something that was movable on the floor part.”
In addition to cameras at the Walmart and the school, Bowman said a camera was also secretly planted at a home in Alexander County.
The sheriff’s office and Taylorsville Police Department continue to investigate the case.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.