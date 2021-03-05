Sheriff: Secret camera used at Walmart; man faces more peeping charges

A Taylorsville man is facing additional peeping charges after authorities found more secret videos, many of which were taken at the Walmart in Taylorsville.

Michael Justin Childers, 32, was originally charged with felony peeping in December 2020 after a camera was found in the staff bathroom at Wittenburg Elementary School. Childers was a school custodian.

Now, Childers is facing 55 felony counts of secret peeping, 55 counts of felony secret peeping material and nine felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to the release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

These new charges relate to videos secretly taken at the Walmart during the period Childers worked there from 2016 to 2019.

Childers was issued a $1.25 million secured bond on those new charges.

Sheriff Chris Bowman said Friday morning he would soon be bringing eight or nine additional charges related to the camera planted in the school staff bathroom.

He said there are no signs Childers took any images or footage of children at the school.