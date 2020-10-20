 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s Office names two suspects in Conover murder
Two suspects were named in the Monday Conover shooting case that left one man dead.

Tony Marshall Shook, 54, of Claremont has been charged with murder in connection with the homicide of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office also named Alisha Nicole Looney as a person of interest in this investigation. They are currently searching for her for questioning, according to the release.

Anyone with information concerning Looney and or the investigation is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

On Oct. 19, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead inside a residence on White Tail Circle in Conover at 3 a.m., according to an earlier release. The man appeared to have died after being shot at least once.

The victim was later identified as Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza, 28, who was staying at the home on White Tail Circle.

The suspects left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The motive for the homicide is unknown, the release stated.

The location of this shooting was also the scene where a mother and son were killed on Oct. 13, 2019, just over a year ago.

Brandi Rodriquez, 43, and Jessie Rodriquez, 24, were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. Gonzalo Salinas-Cisneros, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

