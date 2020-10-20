Sheriff’s Office names two suspects in Conover murder

Two suspects were named in the Monday Conover shooting case that left one man dead.

Tony Marshall Shook, 54, of Claremont has been charged with murder in connection with the homicide of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office also named Alisha Nicole Looney as a person of interest in this investigation. They are currently searching for her for questioning, according to the release.

Anyone with information concerning Looney and or the investigation is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

On Oct. 19, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead inside a residence on White Tail Circle in Conover at 3 a.m., according to an earlier release. The man appeared to have died after being shot at least once.

The victim was later identified as Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza, 28, who was staying at the home on White Tail Circle.

The suspects left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The motive for the homicide is unknown, the release stated.