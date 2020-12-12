Sheriff: No images discovered on camera found in school staff bathroom

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has not found any images on a camera found in a staff bathroom at Wittenburg Elementary School last week, Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Michael Justin Childers, 32, a custodian with the school system, was charged with felony peeping after the camera was found on the floor in the bathroom on Nov. 30. It had originally been placed under the sink.

Representatives for the three school systems in Catawba County as well as those in Caldwell and Burke counties said they had no record of Childers working in their systems.

He was given a $10,000 bond and he was not listed on the Alexander County detention website on Friday morning.

Bowman said the investigation suggests the camera was placed about two days before it was found.

“There was no signs of any pictures on the camera,” Bowman said, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

He also said there is no evidence cameras were placed anywhere other than the staff bathroom.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

