Shelby woman will not face death penalty in slaying of 72-year-old

A 23-year-old Shelby woman will not be facing the death penalty in the slaying of a 72-year-old Hickory man.

The ruling was handed down Monday in Catawba County Superior Court.

Bryana Salymar Martines is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Robert Godfrey. Godfrey was found dead Dec. 4 at the Preston Ridge apartment complex on Startown Road. Godfrey was found by his son and had been dead for a few days before being found, according to court documents.

Judge Gregory Hayes decided the case would not be a capital murder trial during Monday’s court hearing.

Martines also is facing charges of larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She was present at the hearing with her attorney, Scott Matthews.

Martines’ next appearance in court was set for June 6. Matthews asked for a bond to be set then. Martines is being held without bond at the Catawba County jail.

Members of Godfrey’s family were in court Monday to watch the proceedings. The family declined to speak to the media regarding the case.

In court documents filed by the prosecution, Martines admitted to killing Godfrey and was planning to flee to Mexico. Martines told authorities she met Godfrey at a strip club where she was working and became intermittently involved in a relationship with him in early 2021, according to the documents.

According to the documents, Martines said Godfrey would provide money and gifts to her in exchange for sex. The documents also said Godfrey gave Martines a vehicle, took her on trips and bailed her out of jail several times.

Martines became involved with Abraham Adon Jr., of Fort Mill, South Carolina, during a break in her relationship with Godfrey, according to the documents.

Martines told Adon she would be able to get Godfrey’s car, according to the documents. After reaching out to Godfrey, Martines allegedly went to his apartment, where they had sex and spent some time together before she killed him, according to the documents.

Martines and Adon took some of Godfrey’s belongings, including his Honda Civic. On Dec. 2, the couple were spotted by police in Kingsland, Georgia, according to the documents.

Shortly after, Adon was arrested in South Carolina. Hickory police said in December that Adon, who was 28 years old at the time of his arrest, was facing charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest.

