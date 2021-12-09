 Skip to main content
Shelby woman charged with murder in death of Hickory man
top story breaking
PRESTON RIDGE

Shelby woman charged with murder in death of Hickory man

  • Updated
A Shelby woman has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Hickory. His body was found at Preston Ridge apartments last weekend.

Bryana Salymar Martines, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen automobile, according to the Catawba County jail website.

Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department confirmed that Martines is charged in the death of Robert Godfrey, who was found by officers in his apartment on Startown Road on Saturday. He had died within a few days of being found, according to police.

Young said he could not provide additional details on the case Thursday morning, adding, “We are still investigating.”

Bryana Martines

Martines 

 

