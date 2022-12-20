Sexual assault on Bandys campus under investigation; high school's wrestling team is focus of inquiry

”We are aware of the alleged sexual assault and assure you we are taking these allegations seriously. Catawba County Schools will follow protocols in place for reporting incidents and assigning disciplinary consequences internally and will support the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department in its investigation of the allegations,” the release said. “We know that any allegation of inappropriate interactions among students is disturbing and concerning; however, we are limited in the information we can share beyond this statement, both for legal reasons due to the active investigation and for student privacy. Nevertheless, we are fully committed to the safety and well-being of the students who attend Catawba County Schools and are therefore prepared to work with law enforcement to ensure the fullest account of the law.”