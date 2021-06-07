Sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Catawba County

Jason Dewayne Cuthbertson, a registered sex offender, was arrested and charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Cuthbertson, 31, of Newton, received a $10,000 secured bond. He had his first appearance in court on Friday.

The arrests stemmed from an investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

This investigation led to the discovery of Cuthbertson’s possession of multiple images of child pornography.

"We closely monitor all registered sex offenders living in Catawba County," Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. "We are working hard with our partnering agencies and the ICAC task force to bring those that seek to exploit children to justice."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Home Land Security Investigations, North Carolina Probation and Parole along with local agencies in the Internet Crimes Against Children task force assisted in the investigation.