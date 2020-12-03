Seven arrested on drug charges following incident in Long View

Seven people were arrested on drug charges following a series of events triggered by a call about suspicious activity behind an auto parts store in Long View.

On Monday, Long View Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at Max’s Used Auto Parts on Hwy. 70, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.

Long View Police arrived on the scene and observed a silver 2006 BMW 325i behind Max’s Used Auto Parts. The occupants of the BMW noticed the patrol car and then pulled away traveling west on Hwy. 70 SW toward Hickory.

The BMW fled into the Connelly Springs area and was able to evade police. The car was later found abandoned by deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in the Connelly Springs area.

William Thomas Miller, 33, one of the occupants of the vehicle, was located hiding in the woods near the vehicle. Miller was arrested by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering into an outbuilding and possession of schedule II methamphetamine. Long View Police charged Miller with one count of misdemeanor larceny.