Seven arrested on drug charges following incident in Long View
Seven people were arrested on drug charges following a series of events triggered by a call about suspicious activity behind an auto parts store in Long View.

On Monday, Long View Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at Max’s Used Auto Parts on Hwy. 70, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.

Long View Police arrived on the scene and observed a silver 2006 BMW 325i behind Max’s Used Auto Parts. The occupants of the BMW noticed the patrol car and then pulled away traveling west on Hwy. 70 SW toward Hickory.

The BMW fled into the Connelly Springs area and was able to evade police. The car was later found abandoned by deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in the Connelly Springs area.

William Thomas Miller, 33, one of the occupants of the vehicle, was located hiding in the woods near the vehicle. Miller was arrested by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering into an outbuilding and possession of schedule II methamphetamine. Long View Police charged Miller with one count of misdemeanor larceny.

Miller was then transported to Valdese Hospital where he was treated for reportedly swallowing an amount of heroin. After being treated at the hospital, Miller was confined to the Burke County Detention Facility under a $25,500 secured bond.

Authorities say a passenger in the vehicle, Alexander Mitchell Froedge, 41, was charged with one count of felony flee to elude arrest, one county of misdemeanor larceny, and one count of possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $5,000 bond.

Froedge was arrested at 51 39th St NW in Hickory. While officers were on scene at the residence in Hickory, items of drug paraphernalia were observed in plain view and five more suspects were arrested.

Frances Rogers Hicks, 48, Jackie Wayne Hicks, 26, Brittany Danielle Wiles, 29, Nicole Renee Howard, 38, and Jeremy Kyle Goodrich, 29, were arrested on misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia and confined to the Burke County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond each, according to the release.

They were all staying at the residence, according to Maj. Charlie Morris of Long View Police Department.

+4 
frances rogers hicks.jpg

Frances Rogers Hicks
+4 
jakie wayne hicks.jpg

Jakie Wayne Hicks
+4 
brittany dawn wiles.jpg

Brittany Dawn Wiles
+4 
nicole renee howard.jpg

Nicole Renee Howard
+4 
jeremy kyle goodrich.jpg

Jeremy Kyle Goodrich
