Second suspect located in Conover shooting investigation

A second suspect in the shooting death of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza has been found.

The unnamed suspect has not been charged.

“We are in consultation with the district attorney concerning which charges might be applicable based on that person’s involvement,” Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Turk said charges concerning the second suspect most likely won’t be addressed until the grand jury convenes in November.

In a previous release from the sheriff’s office, the second suspect was described as a female approximately 20 to 30 years old.

Tony Marshall Shook was arrested and charged with murder in connection with this incident, which took place on White Tail Circle in Conover. Shook was charged on Oct. 19, after deputies with the Catawba County Sherriff's Office found Loza dead inside the residence the same day. He had been shot at least once. The motive for the homicide is unknown.

Shook is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 10.

