 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second suspect located in Conover shooting investigation
0 comments
alert top story

Second suspect located in Conover shooting investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
102020-hdr-news-shooting-p2

Catawba County Sheriff's Office detectives prepare to enter a residence at the scene of murder investigation on White Tail Circle in Conover last week in this file photo.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

A second suspect in the shooting death of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza has been found.

The unnamed suspect has not been charged.

“We are in consultation with the district attorney concerning which charges might be applicable based on that person’s involvement,” Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Turk said charges concerning the second suspect most likely won’t be addressed until the grand jury convenes in November.

In a previous release from the sheriff’s office, the second suspect was described as a female approximately 20 to 30 years old.

Tony Marshall Shook was arrested and charged with murder in connection with this incident, which took place on White Tail Circle in Conover. Shook was charged on Oct. 19, after deputies with the Catawba County Sherriff's Office found Loza dead inside the residence the same day. He had been shot at least once. The motive for the homicide is unknown.

Shook is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 10.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert