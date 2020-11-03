Second suspect charged in White Tail Circle homicide

A second suspect has been charged in the shooting death of Samuel Antonio Hernandez Loza, who died on Oct. 19 in Conover.

Sheala Diane Layell, 34, of Claremont has been indicted for accessory after the fact to murder, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Layell received a $75,000 secured bond. She will have her first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Nov. 4.

Tony Marshall Shook, the first suspect named in this investigation, was arrested and charged with murder on Oct. 19 after deputies with the Catawba County Sherriff's Office found Loza dead inside a residence on White Tail Circle in Conover the same day. He had been shot at least once.

Shook is still in custody under no bond.

The motive for the homicide was unclear when the investigation first began, but according to the release, the motive now appears to be related to narcotics.

No additional arrests are expected in this case at this time, the release stated.