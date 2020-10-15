Second suspect arrested in Conover shooting; she is charged with assault with a deadly weapon

Police officers arrested a second suspect believed to have been involved in a shooting in Conover on Tuesday.

Erica Bodrick, 30, of Conover was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and two counts of first-degree kidnapping, according to Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin.

Her bond was set at $135,000 secured.

On Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at a residence on 1st Avenue South in Conover.

Austin Stiles, 20, of Newton was treated for a gunshot wound at Catawba Valley Medical Center and released.

Police arrested Jaylon McCorkle, 18, of Newton Tuesday afternoon and he was charged with kidnapping and assault by pointing a gun.

Loftin said the kidnapping charges against Bodrick and McCorkle stem from their actions against Stiles and a child on Tuesday.

