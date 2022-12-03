Second suspect arrested for fatal Hickory shooting on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard

A second suspect was arrested on Saturday in connection with the Nov. 5 shooting death of 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart.

Jakeis Zamier Harris, 18, of Hickory, was arrested early Saturday at a residence in Hickory, Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said. Harris is charged with murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The Hickory Police Department is still searching for a third suspect, 30-year-old Jalen Tremaine Crowell, Young said.

Trevin Ali Brown, 24, of Hickory, was arrested on Nov. 17, nearly two weeks after the shooting. Brown is charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Khalil Rhynhart and his father, Eric Rhynhart, were shot on Nov. 5 while traveling north on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard. Multiple rounds were fired into their car near the 500 block of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE, Hickory police said.

Hickory police responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. to a report of a 2021 Kia Forte that wrecked on Highland Avenue. Officers were advised the driver and passenger of the car had been shot, Hickory police said.

Khalil Rhynhart was pronounced dead at the scene. Eric Rhynhart, 42, was transported by Catawba County EMS to a local hospital. Eric Rhynhart survived the shooting, Hickory police said

Brown and Harris are being held at the Catawba County Jail without bond, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.