Second man charged with murder; arrest linked to body found in Conover in December

A second Hickory man has been linked to a body found in Conover in December.

Angel Gustavo Gonzalez, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. Gonzalez was arrested on Thursday, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Juan Jesus Santellan, 31, of Hickory, is also charged with murder in the death of Rodriguez, the sheriff’s office said.

Santellan also faces a charge of simple assault for a reported altercation involving Gonzalez on Thursday, according to an arrest warrant. The sheriff’s office said Santellan’s arrest stemmed from information obtained early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said Gonzalez’s arrest was due to information obtained by deputies and investigators as the investigation continued.

The warrant for the murder charge against Santellan estimates Rodriquez died on or around Oct. 22. Rodriguez’s body was found on Dec. 3 in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Rodriguez was 51 years old when he died.

Johnny Stewart, 74, found Rodriguez’s body. The body was discovered near Stewart’s property after his daughter mentioned seeing a shiny object in the woods, he told reporters in December.

Stewart also told reporters the body’s head was covered by a hood and the pants were pulled down, exposing the knees.

A forensic pathologist from Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center ruled Rodriguez’s death as a homicide, according to a Dec. 8 news release from the sheriff’s office. Rodriguez was identified on Dec. 9 using fingerprints, according to a previous news release.

Santellan and Gonzalez are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.